Senior advocate Darius Khambata, who refused reappointment as a trustee of Tata Trusts, said in a fresh communication that there is no contradiction in his position on N Chandrasekaran’s third term as executive chairman of Tata Sons. Khambata, who recently described September 17, when Tata Sons held its board meeting, as a day of “infamy”, said in a letter to Tata Trusts Vice-Chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh on Tuesday that Chandrasekaran’s overall performance had been excellent and his contribution to the group over the years had been very high.

While hitting out at Srinivasan and Singh on various counts, Khambata clarified that his November 2 letter concerned the way the Tata Sons board acted on September 17, not Chandrasekaran’s performance. “I categorically reject the accusations you make against me in your letter. They selectively cite events, excluding critical facts, to construct a false narrative. I do not wish to prolong a pointless correspondence, but will, this once, correct some of the misstatements in your letter,” Khambata said, adding that “there is no contradiction in my position on Chandra’s third term”.

Srinivasan and Singh had criticised Khambata for describing the September 17 Tata Sons board meeting as a day of “infamy”. The meeting backed Chandrasekaran’s third term as chairman and the listing of Tata Sons, even as Noel Tata, in his capacity as a nominee director, opposed both proposals. Noel’s opposition to Chandrasekaran’s third term came more than a year after a Tata Trusts resolution granted him a third term. In their joint letter dated November 11, Srinivasan and Singh urged Khambata to look back at the entire sequence of events leading up to what he called the day of “infamy”. They also said that the regulator’s verdict was not a reflection of a lack of advocacy, referring to the dispute over the listing of Tata Sons.

Khambata’s latest four-page letter, sharply critical of the two vice-chairmen’s change of stand on the listing of Tata Sons, said: “My grievance is why you repeatedly voted to oppose listing but suddenly did a volte face in April 2026…. The merits or demerits of listing is a debate that should be had at a Trust meeting, not in correspondence. That is precisely the debate you did not initiate — the correct course rather than going to the media.” While Tata Trusts sought to keep Tata Sons privately held, Srinivasan and Singh expressed support for its listing within weeks of the February 2026 board meeting, at which Noel Tata questioned the performance of some Tata companies, stalling the proposal on Chandrasekaran’s third term as chairman.

The September 17 Tata Sons board meeting followed a communication from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejecting the company’s application to deregister itself as a core investment company. This meant Tata Sons would have to be listed as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC). On November 16, 2026, the RBI reiterated that Tata Sons would have to go for a compulsory listing. Regarding Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, Khambata wrote in his latest communication that he had not remained silent when “uncertainty developed over his third term”. Srinivasan and Singh had accused Khambata in their letter of remaining silent during discussions on governance and leadership, including those concerning Chandrasekaran’s reappointment. In response, Khambata pointed out on Tuesday that, following the February 2026 Tata Sons board meeting where the discussion on Chandrasekaran’s third term stalled, he wrote to all trustees seeking a meeting to discuss the board meeting developments. No trustee responded. While agreeing that the Tata Trusts resolution granting Chandrasekaran a third term had not been reviewed, Khambata said that after Chandrasekaran wrote on August 12, 2026, that he would not seek reappointment, there was an agreement at Tata Trusts to begin constituting a selection committee to identify a new chairman.

“I agree that the Chandra resolution of July 28, 2025 (which I have not claimed to have drafted) has not been reviewed. But after Chandra announced on August 12, 2026, that he did not seek reappointment, all of us, including both of you, agreed at our meeting of August 13, 2026, to respect his wishes and to begin constituting a selection committee for a new chairman. Did Venu, as a Trust nominee director, draw the attention of Tata Sons’ Nomination and Remuneration Committee to that resolution when it resolved on September 3, 2026, to ask Chandra to continue? Your ‘complete’ sequence of events leaves out these crucial facts,” Khambata said in his rebuttal.

Khambata also lashed out at the two vice-chairmen over trustee renewals, asserting that he maintained an independent approach, even differing with Noel Tata on “several major issues”. “It is unfair and patently false to suggest that I have not been independent in my approach. For the better part of 2025 and even in 2026 I have differed from Noel on several major issues. It so happens that in 2025 the two of you agreed with Noel. You are now disagreeing with him. Noel was able to take my disagreement in the correct spirit. I expected nothing less from you.” He concluded the letter by saying that he agreed with Srinivasan and Singh that “a resolution is always better for the institution”, adding that he had tried, unsuccessfully, to initiate a dialogue.