Kia Motors India posts highest-ever monthly sales in May at 27,586 units

Automaker Kia India on Monday reported a 23.6 per cent on-year growth in wholesales at 27,586 units in May 2026.

The company had sold 22,315 units in May, 2025.

It was the "highest-ever sales in May" since market entry, Kia India said in a statement.

The strong performance reflects sustained customer demand across Kia's product portfolio and the brand's continued momentum in the Indian market, it added.

"Our highest-ever May sales performance reflects the strong alignment of our product portfolio with evolving customer preferences across segments," said its Senior Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Atul Sood.

The continued strong demand for the new Seltos along with Sonet, coupled with the encouraging response to the Carens Clavis, Clavis EV and the MY26 Syros, has helped to sustain growth momentum, he said.