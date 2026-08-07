Kirloskar Brothers bets on data centres, thermal power to drive growth

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) expects data centres, thermal power, and overseas oil and gas projects to remain key growth drivers going ahead, as the pump manufacturer targets double-digit revenue growth and continues to expand its international business.

"The order book is the leading indicator, while sales are the lagging indicator. To deliver double-digit sales growth, we also need double-digit growth in order inflows. We remain optimistic because our pipeline is healthy," Alok Kirloskar, managing director (MD) of Kirloskar Brothers International B.V. and SPP Pumps, told Business Standard.

KBL is the flagship company of the $2.5 billion Kirloskar Group. It is a multinational fluid management solutions provider and manufacturer of industrial, agricultural, and domestic pumps, valves, and hydro-turbines.

Kirloskar said both retail and industrial businesses supported growth during the first quarter. Demand in the retail segment improved on the back of higher investments by households and farmers. The industrial business benefited from government spending on water infrastructure in India and robust overseas demand.

As of June 2026, KBL’s domestic industrial order book stood at over ₹2,300 crore, while the international industrial order book was around ₹1,500 crore.

In the first quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27), KBL reported revenue from operations of ₹1,104.9 crore, up 12.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). In FY26, revenue was ₹4,538 crore.

The company supplies cooling infrastructure for hyperscale data centres, including modular pumping systems, booster systems, HVAC pumping modules, containerised firefighting systems, along with associated piping and control systems.

"Four years ago, they contributed nothing to our US business. Last year, they accounted for 25 per cent of our US business," Kirloskar said.

Data centres have emerged as a significant growth engine for KBL's overseas operations, particularly in the United States.

International business grew around 20 per cent during the April-June period, led by data centres and offshore oil and gas projects. Overseas revenue contributed around 38 per cent to consolidated revenue in Q1, with the company reiterating its long-term ambition of moving towards a 50:50 India-international revenue mix.

Internationally, KBL expects growth to be driven by oil and gas, data centres and its expanding services business. The company currently manages around 160 customer sites under long-term service contracts, covering pumps of multiple brands.

The company also sees opportunities across steel, distilleries, real estate, airports, metro rail and other infrastructure projects in India.

"Nuclear power also represents a significant opportunity over the medium to long term. However, several issues — including government policy, funding mechanisms and tariff structures — need to be resolved before investments accelerate," Kirloskar said.

Kirloskar said the company is focusing on expanding its presence across the US, where business is currently concentrated in a limited number of states despite the country being its second-largest unified market after India.

“Our strategy is to strengthen facilities already located within key trade zones, rather than build entirely new plants. The Indian government's investment in infrastructure continues to support manufacturing. We're also seeing increased private sector investment after several years of relative stagnation,” Kirloskar added.