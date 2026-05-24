Kirloskar Group sharpens real estate focus with broader asset class plans

The Kirloskar Industries Group is stepping up its diversification play with a sharper push into real estate, joining a growing list of Indian conglomerates expanding beyond their core businesses to tap long-term opportunities in the sector.

The Atul Kirloskar-promoted group, through Avante Spaces, is building out its real estate platform with plans spanning office, mixed-use and residential developments, beginning with Pune — one of the country’s top real estate markets.

“The group’s foray into real estate is fairly recent. Going forward, the idea is to grow the portfolio and create a resilient and sustainable business across asset classes. We will look at opportunities within land banks owned by the group and also explore opportunities externally,” said Deepak Porayath, chief executive officer, Avante Spaces.

“That (institutionalisation) is precisely why organisations like ours are entering real estate. Over the past two to three decades, the perception of real estate as an asset class has evolved significantly. We are seeing strong participation from domestic and global institutional investors, and Reits have performed well in recent years,” Porayath told Business Standard.

The move comes at a time when several large business houses are looking at real estate as a strategic growth vertical amid rising institutionalisation and consolidation in the sector.

Avante Spaces recently raised Rs 1,150 crore through a rupee term loan facility to fund its ongoing commercial development in Pune. Its portfolio includes Avante Spaces Business Park in Kothrud, with a development potential of about 2 million square feet (msf). The company is developing an adjacent tower with about 1.7 msf of leasable area, along with supporting retail.

He further added that institutionalisation is happening not just in funding, but also in development standards and customer expectations across asset classes. “With our governance framework and legacy, we see this as a strong opportunity.”

Supported by strong balance sheets, established brands, and access to long-term capital, major business houses, including Aditya Birla, Tata, Godrej, L&T, Raymond, Wadia, Shapoorji Pallonji, Mahindra, and Adani, are positioning realty as a strategic pillar within their diversified portfolios.

Many conglomerates have strategically built real estate platforms, initially monetising large land banks and later expanding through acquisitions and joint development agreements.