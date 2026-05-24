Kirloskar Group sharpens real estate focus with broader asset class plans

He further added that institutionalisation is happening not just in funding, but also in development standards and customer expectations across asset classes. “With our governance framework and legacy, we see this as a strong opportunity.”
Supported by strong balance sheets, established brands, and access to long-term capital, major business houses, including Aditya Birla, Tata, Godrej, L&T, Raymond, Wadia, Shapoorji Pallonji, Mahindra, and Adani, are positioning realty as a strategic pillar within their diversified portfolios.
Many conglomerates have strategically built real estate platforms, initially monetising large land banks and later expanding through acquisitions and joint development agreements.
Porayath said, “We will evaluate project structures depending on the opportunity and the micro-market. We are not bound to any single route and are open to outright purchases, JDs, or JVs. In terms of asset classes, we intend to be present across multiple asset categories and micro-markets. We will also explore integrated, mixed-use, and residential projects, depending on location, land parcel size, and opportunity structure.”