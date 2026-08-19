KKR signs definitive agreement to acquire minority stake in BookMyShow

Investment firm KKR has signed a definitive agreement with BookMyShow to acquire a minority stake in the company, which the latter will use to support its next phase of growth as it scales its live entertainment business and deepens its full-stack offerings across India, the two companies said in a joint statement.

BookMyShow was launched in 2007 and is owned and operated by Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., which was founded in 1999. It is one of India’s leading entertainment destinations, with global operations, and positions itself as a one-stop shop for entertainment needs.

It is present in over 700 towns and cities in the country and works with partners across the industry.

“KKR’s investment reflects its conviction in India’s entertainment sector and in BookMyShow’s ability to drive its next phase of growth, powered by rising discretionary spending, a large and young consumer base, and growing demand for world-class live experiences. With expansive consumer reach, technology and entertainment capabilities, the company is positioned to continue its growth in a fast-maturing market,” the release said. Avendus Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to BookMyShow, while Trilegal acted as legal advisor. Akshay Tanna, Partner and Head of India Private Equity at KKR, said, “BookMyShow has been a pioneer in delivering high-quality entertainment experiences in India. We are pleased to support BookMyShow as it continues to lead the next phase of growth in India’s out-of-home entertainment sector. We believe BookMyShow will play an important role in advancing India’s ambition to become a global entertainment hub and a premier destination for leading artists and acts from around the world.”

He further stated that they look forward to combine their deep local knowledge with its global investment experience and network to support BookMyShow in its next stage of transformation and further elevate the world-class experiences it delivers to audiences across India. BookMyShow is an addition to KKR’s global portfolio of media and entertainment investments, which includes ByteDance, Chord Music Partners, Epic Games, PlayOnSports, OverDrive, Superstruct, and Simon & Schuster. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow, said in the release, “We are delighted to welcome KKR as an investor in BookMyShow. Their global perspective, deep expertise and strong understanding of consumer businesses will be invaluable as we enter the next phase of our journey.”