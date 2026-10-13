Kolte-Patil Developers Q2 sales bookings rise 52% to record ₹1,019 crore

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a 52 per cent growth in sales bookings to ₹1,019 crore in the July-September quarter on better demand for its housing projects.

Its sales bookings stood at ₹670 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, the company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales of ₹1,019 crore in the July-September period of 2026-27 fiscal, up 52 per cent year-on-year.

For the first half of this fiscal, sales bookings reached a record ₹1,636 crore, up 27 per cent from ₹1,286 crore in the year-ago period.

Hrishikesh Parandekar, Chief Executive Officer, Kolte-Patil Developers, said, "Our robust performance in Q2 and H1 FY27, with record quarterly and half-yearly sales and strong collections, reflects the resilience of our business." The company saw strong sales in new projects and also sustained sales across its ongoing projects, he added. "While demand has softened in the near term across the broader market, particularly in Pune, we have continued to deliver strong business momentum," Parandekar said.