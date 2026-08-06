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Home / Companies / News / Kolte-Patil eyes ₹6,000 cr from 6 projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Kolte-Patil eyes ₹6,000 cr from 6 projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

In a regulatory filing, Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers informed that it has added six society redevelopment projects across prime locations in the MMR

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The combined estimated revenue potential of the six projects is Rs 6,000 crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 2:21 PM IST
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Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers on Thursday said it will redevelop six societies across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and is expecting a total revenue of Rs 6,000 crore from these upcoming properties.

In a regulatory filing, Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers informed that it has added six society redevelopment projects across prime locations in the MMR.

The combined estimated revenue potential of the six projects is Rs 6,000 crore.

These societies are located in Santacruz West, Andheri West (Lokhandwala), Oshiwara, Versova, Ghatkopar East and Vashi. The projects would be launched in 6-12 months.

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd has completed over 68 projects, including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes, and IT Parks covering a saleable area of more than 33 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

In the 2025-26 fiscal, the company entered into a strategic partnership with global investment firm Blackstone, which acquired a 40 per cent stake in the real estate firm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Kolte-Patil DeveloperReal Estate Real estate firms

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

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