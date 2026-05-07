Kotak Mahindra Bank gets RBI nod to buy 9.99% each in AU SFB, Federal Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank has received the RBI approval to acquire up to 9.99 per cent each in AU Small Finance Bank and Federal Bank.

In separate regulatory filings on Thursday, AU Small Finance Bank and Federal Bank announced that they have received the approval letter from the Reserve Bank of India on May 6.

Kotak Mahindra Bank (along with its subsidiaries, the funds/schemes managed by its subsidiaries) has received the RBI nod to acquire ‘aggregate holding’ of up to 9.99 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in AU SFB, AU Small Finance Bank said.

Similarly, Federal Bank, in a BSE filing, said the RBI has accorded its approval to Kotak Mahindra Bank for acquiring ‘aggregate holding’ of up to 9.99 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the bank. Shares of AU Small Finance Bank were trading at ₹1,034.60, up 0.99 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.