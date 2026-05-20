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KPIL targets ₹30,000 crore order inflow in FY27 amid expansion push

The EPC company plans to expand into solar and nuclear sectors while targeting higher revenue growth and margin improvement in FY27

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL
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Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL
Nandini Keshari
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 7:46 PM IST
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Mumbai-based engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) is targeting an order inflow of ₹30,000 crore in the current financial year. This is expected to give a ₹65,000 crore-70,000 crore boost to the company's order book, Managing Director and Chief Executive (CEO) Manish Mohnot told Business Standard.
 
The company is mainly engaged in power transmission and distribution and buildings and factories segments. The domestic market accounts for around 61 per cent of its current order book of ₹65,457 crore.
 
Order inflow for financial year 2026 (FY26) stood at ₹26,400 crore. The two verticals together contribute nearly 70 per cent to its order book. "We have seen the strongest traction in these segments over the past two years," Mohnot said. The company is also engaged in EPC of water supply, railways, highways, airports, oil and gas pipelines and urban mobility projects.
 
It is now entering solar EPC business with a few small projects in Africa, and plans to sign a large order soon in West Asia, for which it was the lowest bidder, Mohnot said. “Our focus in renewables is more on international markets, especially West Asia,” he said. Currently, the region contributes around 9 per cent to its total order book.
 
Apart from temporary supply chain disruptions and some increase in freight and diesel prices, there has not been any major impact from the Iran war on cost or revenue, the top executive said. "Occasionally, work may stop for a few hours during specific incidents, but operations largely continue normally,” he said, adding that payments from clients remain on track, with no overdue receivables.
 
KPIL is also investing in data centres, recognising the business opportunity both in India and overseas. It is currently executing a large project for a global developer in Maharashtra. “We are also bidding for several large opportunities in this segment,” Mohnot said. Some data centre civil construction projects have already been completed, he added.
 
The company also plans to enter the nuclear power sector, with a small team set up to evaluate opportunities and risks from EPC and manufacturing perspectives. “Although we do not have a defined execution plan for the next two-three years, we see it as a long-term opportunity to be explored seriously in the future,” he said.
 
The company reported an annual consolidated revenue of ₹27,143 crore in FY26, registering a 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase, while quarterly revenue rose 10 per cent to ₹7,778 crore. “We are targeting around 15 per cent revenue growth along with a 75 basis point improvement in margins on both standalone and consolidated basis,” Mohnot said.
 
More than 50 per cent of the orders secured by the company last financial year were individual projects worth over ₹1,000 crore, Mohnot said. In FY26, it invested around ₹900 crore in capital expenditure and close to ₹3,000 crore over the last five years.
 
Last year, KPIL also exited non-core assets, including the sale of a major road asset, Vindhyachal Road Asset and Indore Real Estate Project. “This improved both cash flows and balance sheet strength,” he said.
 
The company also has two tower manufacturing facilities located at Gandhinagar and Raipur, though manufacturing is carried out mostly for its own EPC projects. The company has an annual manufacturing capacity of around 240,000 metric tonnes.
 
 

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Topics :KalpataruinfrastructureEPC ConstructionsConstruction sector

First Published: May 20 2026 | 7:40 PM IST

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