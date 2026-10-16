Home / Companies / News / Krisumi Corp starts construction of two phases at Krisumi City in Gurugram

Krisumi Corp starts construction of two phases at Krisumi City in Gurugram

The company will invest over ₹1,300 crore in the two phases, comprising 542 units at its 33.38-acre Krisumi City township in Gurugram, with prices starting at about ₹4.9 crore

real estate, residential buildings
The project, designed by Japanese architectural firm Nikkei Sekkei, is planned as an ultra-luxury residential development featuring 2, 3 and 4 LDK residences | Image: Bloomberg
Akshat Ayush
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 12:41 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Krisumi Corporation has started developing its projects — The Forest Reserve and The Forest Reserve-II — under Phases 5 and 6 of the Krisumi City township in Sector 36A, Gurugram, the company said on Friday.
 
The company, a joint venture between Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation and India’s Krishna Group, will invest over ₹1,300 crore in the development and expects to generate revenue of over ₹4,000 crore. The two phases together comprise 542 units.
 
“The commencement of The Forest Reserve marks an important milestone for Krisumi Corporation as we continue to expand Krisumi City. This development brings together our core philosophy of Japanese craftsmanship and Indian hospitality, with a strong focus on nature, thoughtful design and quality,” Ashok Kapur, chairman of Krisumi Corporation, said.
 
Kapur added that the development is likely to strengthen the organisation’s presence in Gurugram’s premium residential market.
 
The company said the development will comprise residences ranging from approximately 2,166 sq. ft. to 3,993 sq. ft. Prices will start at approximately ₹4.9 crore, depending on the configuration and applicable charges, it added.
 
The project, designed by Japanese architectural firm Nikkei Sekkei, is planned as an ultra-luxury residential development featuring 2, 3 and 4 LDK residences. It spans approximately 1.67 million sq. ft.
 
Phases 5 and 6 of The Forest Reserve form part of Krisumi City, the company’s 33.38-acre integrated development in Gurugram. Located along the Dwarka Expressway, the project is expected to provide connectivity to destinations across Gurugram and Delhi.
 
The announcement comes after a report released by CareEdge Ratings in August pointed out that India’s residential real estate market is undergoing a structural shift towards premium and luxury housing.
 
The report showed that houses priced in the ₹1.5-4 crore segment expanded from 14 per cent of launches in Q1 2022 to 44 per cent in Q1 2026, while homes priced above ₹4 crore increased their share from just 1 per cent to 9 per cent.
 
Meanwhile, the share of units priced below ₹1.5 crore fell to 47 per cent in Q1 2026, from 85 per cent in Q1 2022.
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fund managers halt inflows after Supreme Court ruling on Yes Bank bonds

Tonbo Imaging IPO subscribed 4 times on Day 1, led by strong NII demand

India's family offices bet on homegrown AI firms to catch up with US, China

Reliance rebuts Musk's allegations, says rules apply equally to all

Premium

Fairfax Financial plans to merge Digit, IIFL Capital with IDBI Bank

Topics :GurugramResidential property marketReal Estate Real Estate News

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchTesla RoadsterWipro Share priceNestle India sharesSilver outlookJio Financial sharesYes Bank Share CrashPM Kisan 24th instalment Date

First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 12:41 PM IST

Next Story