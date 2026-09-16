L Catterton to invest $30 mn in southern restaurant chain Nandhana Foods

Global consumer-focused investment fund L Catterton said on Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to invest in Andhra cuisine focused restaurant chain Nandhana Foods Private Ltd. The investment fund will acquire a minority stake for $30 million, sources said.

“The investment will support Nandhana Foods’ next phase of growth and enable the group to achieve greater scale by leveraging L Catterton’s industry expertise and operating capabilities,” the investment fund said in a release.

Nandhana Foods has cultivated a loyal customer base serving authentic Andhra cuisine for over 30 years.

L Catterton partner Vikram Kumaraswamy said the investment company saw scope for “deepening and broadening” the chain’s presence in South India, besides entering new markets. “Nandhana Foods’ founding family has built a distinctive and scalable business with a strong consumer proposition and attractive unit economics. It has expanded the business in a disciplined manner and ensured that its restaurants remain anchored in high quality and consistency,” he added.