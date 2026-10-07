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L&T arm bags order worth over ₹5,000 crore for Jharkhand power project

L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions has secured a limited notice to proceed for the main plant package of the 1,600 MW Chandrapura thermal power project in Jharkhand.

L and T Carbon solutions
The Chandrapura project will make a significant contribution to India's growing electricity-generation capacity and help meet the increasing power requirements arising from industrial expansion | Image: L&T Energy-CarbonLite Solutions LinkedIn Profile
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1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 4:22 PM IST
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L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions has secured a limited notice to proceed (LNTP) from DVC CIL Power Private Ltd (DVCCIL), a joint venture of Damodar Valley Corporation and Coal India Ltd, for a "major" order for the main plant package of the 1,600 MW Chandrapura thermal power plant in Jharkhand. The company classifies major orders as those valued at more than ₹5,000 crore. 
 
DVCCIL will issue the notice to proceed once the project secures the requisite environmental clearances and the LNTP period is completed, the company said. The project comprises two 800 MW ultra-supercritical power-generating units. 
 
L&T’s scope includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of boilers, steam turbines, generators and electrostatic precipitators (ESPs), along with associated mechanical, electrical, control and instrumentation, and civil works. 
 
"The deployment of ultra-supercritical technology will enable higher thermal efficiency and lower specific emissions, thereby supporting reliable and efficient power generation. The Chandrapura project will make a significant contribution to India's growing electricity-generation capacity and help meet the increasing power requirements arising from industrial expansion and economic development," L&T said.
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Topics :Larsen & Tourbo L&Tthermal power plantsPower generationJharkhand

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First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 4:22 PM IST

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