The additional GPUs will power an inference infrastructure provider's AI-native platform as part of a 10,000-GPU cluster, the company said in an exchange filing.

“The infrastructure will power the inference infrastructure provider’s AI-native platform, enabling it to train, fine-tune and deploy specialised AI models for high-performance inference at commercial scale,” L&T said, adding that development will strengthen India’s AI infrastructure while supporting growing global demand for advanced compute.

The integrated AI factory will bring together hyperscale data center infrastructure, accelerated computing, high-performance networking, ultra-low-latency interconnects, high-throughput parallel storage and comprehensive AI infrastructure operations to enable efficient deployment of demanding AI workload.

The company said the factory, being developed at Vyoma.AI's Chennai campus, is envisioned as a gigawatt-scale AI infrastructure hub. Its first phase is designed for 250 MW, supported by 150 MVA of power infrastructure readiness, providing a foundation for future capacity expansion.

L&T Chairman and Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan said, “This additional GPU deployment marks another significant milestone in L&T’s vision to build world-class AI infrastructure in India. Our Chennai AI Factory will deliver the scale, performance and resilience required to accelerate global AI innovation and strengthen India’s position as a leading hub for next-generation computing.”