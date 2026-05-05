Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said it has bagged an order valued between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore from the joint venture of state-owned Coal India Limited and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited for the development of a coal-to-ammonium nitrate project in Odisha.

The project is likely to produce 2,000 tonnes of ammonia nitrate per day, reducing import dependence, conserving foreign exchange and strengthening domestic industrial capabilities in energy and chemicals sectors.

"L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore has won large order from Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Ltd (BCGCL), a joint venture of Coal India Ltd (CIL) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL)," the infrastructure firm said in a filing to BSE.