L&T bags 'significant' order from Noida Metro for Aqua Line extension

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its Heavy Civil Infrastructure business vertical has secured a “significant” order worth up to ₹2,500 crore from Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for the construction of the Noida Metro Aqua Line extension project.

L&T, a $32 billion Indian multinational, said in an exchange filing that the project involves the partial design and construction of a 15.1-km elevated viaduct across two stretches, from Botanical Garden to Noida Sector-142 and from Depot Station to Boraki.

The scope of work also includes the construction of 10 elevated metro stations, along with architectural finishes.

L&T is engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services across multiple sectors and geographies.