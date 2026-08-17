Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged a ultra-mega order in the West Asia for the development of multiple offshore facilities.

The company classifies orders worth over Rs 15,000 crore as 'ultra-mega'.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore) will undertake the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of offshore facilities, the company said in a filing to BSE.

The award of the project reinforces LTEH Offshore's long-standing presence in the West Asia and reflects the confidence placed by customers in its ability to deliver large and complex offshore projects safely, on schedule and to the highest quality standards.