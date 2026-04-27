L&T Realty expands development portfolio with NCR land acquisition

L&T Realty Properties Ltd (LTRPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, acquired a 100 per cent stake in International Green Scapes Ltd (IGSL), Delhi, enabling LTRPL to leverage 20 acres of land owned by IGSL in Gurugram.

In a stock exchange filing on April 10, the company had noted that the cost of acquisition is ₹1,123 crore. The land offers a development potential of approximately 3.6 million square feet (msf).

The all-cash deal marks LTRPL’s first land acquisition in the NCR micro-market. According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, the average property price in Gurugram stood at ₹14,872 per square foot as of March 2026.

A source familiar with the matter said that the land will be utilised for a residential development. LTRPL operates in the urban-premium and luxury real estate segments. Further, during the fiscal year 2026 (FY26), LTRPL and L&T Realty Developers Ltd, another wholly owned subsidiary of L&T, cumulatively completed land acquisitions across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, having an aggregate development potential of 3 msf. The acquisitions have strengthened the development potential in the medium term, L&T noted. S N Subramanyan, chairman and managing director, L&T, said, “India’s real estate market is transitioning into an organised, transparent and institutionally funded ecosystem, with both residential and commercial segments poised for growth over the next decade. L&T Realty is building a substantial development pipeline through disciplined and proactive land acquisitions and joint development partnerships”.

Anupam Kumar, chief executive officer and managing director of L&T Realty, said, “L&T Realty is poised for growth through a strategy that is rooted in disciplined expansion, customer trust and long-term value creation”. L&T, in December last year, initiated consolidation of its realty business into L&T Realty Properties, a move analysts believe could pave the way for a potential listing. According to a JM Financial report dated 8 December 2025, L&T Realty could achieve sales of ₹8,500 crore and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹4,700 crore by FY30, valuing the business at around ₹58,000 crore. The company overall delivered sales of ₹850 crore in the first half of FY26.

Currently, India’s top listed developers are DLF (market capitalisation at over ₹1.47 trillion), Lodha Developers (at over ₹86,451 crore), Prestige Estates Projects (at over ₹60,642 crore), Oberoi Realty (at over ₹62,765 crore), and Godrej Properties (at ₹55,101 crore). The company is now also pursuing select projects via land acquisitions and joint developments, over and above the development of self-owned land, the report added. Consolidation of the entire realty business into one entity is likely to bring in increased management focus and aid further scale-up of the business. In January this year, it acquired land rights in Mumbai’s Lower Parel for ₹448.6 crore to develop a premium, grade-A commercial office building.