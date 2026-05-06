L&T secures mega JSW Steel order for capacity expansion in Ballari, Paradip

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday announced that its minerals & metals (M&M) business vertical won a 'mega' order from JSW Steel.

In its largest-ever order in the domestic metals sector, L&T will handle JSW Steel’s critical process facilities as the company looks to expand in Karnataka’s Ballari and Odisha’s Paradip.

A mega order is valued between ₹10,000 crore and ₹15,000 crore.

What will L&T build for JSW Steel?

JSW Steel is expanding its crude steel processing capacity from 35 MTPA to over 50 MTPA by 2031, L&T said.

It added that L&T’s metals and minerals vertical will install critical process facilities, including blast furnaces and steel melt shops, across multiple brownfield and greenfield expansions, mainly at JSW sites in Karnataka’s Ballari and Odisha’s Paradip.

Commenting on the mega deal, DK Sen, advisor to CMD, Development Projects and Minerals & Metals, said, “Securing the largest-ever order in the metals segment marks a defining moment for L&T’s Minerals & Metals business. Our long-standing partnership with JSW Steel reflects a shared commitment to scale, innovation and nation-building.” ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: Hero MotoCorp, Paytm, L&T, Bajaj Auto, Policybazaar T Kumaresan, senior vice-president & head – Minerals & Metals, L&T, added: “These prestigious wins further strengthen our leadership in executing large, complex metallurgical projects. Our ability to integrate technology, optimise project timelines and deliver with precision continues to differentiate us. We remain focussed on partnering with JSW in shaping their growth through technology and on-time delivery”.