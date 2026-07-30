L&T secures LNTP for mega order from NTPC to set up 2 800 MW thermal plants

A Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) is a conditional authorisation that allows a contractor to begin preliminary work on a project before receiving full approval to execute the contract. The notice to proceed will come into effect once the project receives environmental clearance and the LNTP period is completed.

L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions is the company's business vertical focused on engineering, manufacturing and project execution for power and low-carbon processes.

L&T said it will design, engineer, supply, erect, test and commission boilers, steam turbines, generators, air-cooled condensers and associated civil, mechanical and electrical works.

The project will be executed on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis using ultra-supercritical technology, which offers higher efficiency and lower specific emissions, it added.

L&T said, “Once commissioned, the plant will add 1,600 MW of baseload generation capacity to India's power grid to meet rising electricity demand driven by industrial expansion, urbanisation and infrastructure development.”