L&T secures TenneT deal for Europe's 2 GW offshore wind programme

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a Framework Cooperation Agreement (FCA) with Dutch-German transmission system operator TenneT for its 2 GW offshore wind programme, strengthening the Indian engineering giant's presence in Europe's fast-growing renewable energy sector. L&T described the contract as an "Ultra-Mega" framework agreement, a category the company classifies as projects valued at more than ₹15,000 crore.

The agreement, signed in consortium with Hitachi Energy, covers six projects in principle and future opportunities under TenneT's high-voltage direct current (HVDC) programme, which aims to accelerate Europe's clean energy transition.

L&T to execute offshore infrastructure

Under the agreement, L&T and Hitachi Energy will continue work on two ongoing projects in the Netherlands, namely IJmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek 1. The consortium will also begin work on two additional projects, Nederwiek 3 in the Netherlands and LanWin 5 in Germany.