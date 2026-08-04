L&T secures ultra-mega ADNOC Offshore order worth over ₹15,000 crore

Larsen & Toubro's (L&T's) offshore hydrocarbon business has secured an order worth more than ₹15,000 crore from ADNOC Offshore for a major project in the West Asia, the company said on Tuesday.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore) will execute the project through a consortium arrangement and serve as its lead partner. The project involves developing multiple offshore facilities.

LTEH Offshore will execute the major share of the project scope, including the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of offshore facilities. The work also includes upgrading existing facilities.

A significant portion of the fabrication work will be undertaken at L&T's fabrication yards, drawing on the company's integrated engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning capabilities.

L&T classifies orders valued at more than ₹15,000 crore as “ultra-mega”. The company did not disclose the project's precise order value. “This prestigious award from ADNOC reflects the trust our clients place in L&T's engineering excellence, project execution capabilities and unwavering commitment to delivering complex energy infrastructure projects safely and on schedule,” said S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director of L&T. “As a long-standing partner in the region, we remain committed to supporting the UAE's energy ambitions through innovative, sustainable and world-class offshore solutions,” he added. LTEH Offshore provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning solutions for the offshore oil and gas industry. It has in-house engineering capabilities, fabrication facilities and a dedicated fleet of marine vessels.