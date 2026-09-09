L&T secures up to ₹5,000 cr offshore order for west coast energy projects

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) bagged a large order from state-run Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the additional development of two offshore projects, Ratna-I (ADR-I) and NLM-14, off India's west coast. L&T classifies orders valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore as large.

The project involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of three new well-head platforms, one riser platform, multiple segments of subsea pipelines and cables, and brownfield modifications to existing offshore installations.

The project is aimed at enhancing production and supporting the continued development of ONGC's offshore assets in the region.

“These projects combine new offshore facilities with brownfield modifications in existing operating fields, calling for careful planning, engineering integration and precise execution. Drawing on our extensive offshore EPCIC experience, we look forward to delivering these developments safely and efficiently, while supporting ONGC’s long-term production objectives,” said Parthasarathi Chatterjee, senior vice-president and head, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore.