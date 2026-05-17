L&T Technology Services aims to double AI patent filings in three years

“Our goal is 500 patents in the next three years. It should be one of the key metrics,” said CTO Amit Khushu in an interaction with Business Standard last week in Mysuru. “We cannot talk the language of yesteryears trying to fight a monster or a beast of modern times. This is my commitment to the board. To get there, I have to do everything right. You cannot fight a battle of AI readiness in front of the customers by just saying, I have trained my employees.”