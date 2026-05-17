L&T Technology Services aims to double AI patent filings in three years

As part of a five-year strategy, LTTS will focus on software-defined vehicles (SDVs), plant engineering, medical technologies, energy automation, and industrial automation. Besides this, it will also concentrate on data centre build-out, which includes compute, storage, semiconductors, hardware design, and data engineering.
The other metric is about how many projects have AI interventions to achieve the service-level agreement (SLA). For LTTS, it is about 25 per cent currently.
When asked about the adoption of AI and agentic AI among clients, Khushu said they had moved on from proof of concepts (PoCs) and exploration to implementing it in production across design, manufacturing, automation, line automation, and material analysis.