L&T Technology Services wins $75 million-plus deal from global tech firm

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Wednesday announced that it has secured a five-year “landmark” engagement worth over $75 million from a leading global technology enterprise.

In an exchange filing, the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) subsidiary said the deal involves deploying its Engineering Intelligence (EI) capabilities across the client's “end-to-end product development and engineering lifecycle, helping accelerate the development of next-generation solutions for the customer’s global portfolio.”

The engagement will cover product engineering, software development, testing, validation, sustenance engineering, platform operations, and other digital engineering services. LTTS will also leverage its full stack of EI solutions to “enable the creation of a dedicated Engineering Center for technology and digital functions.”

The company did not disclose the name of the client, citing the terms of its agreement with the entity. The contract has been awarded by an international entity and will be executed over five years. Recent developments at LTTS LTTS last month declared its first-quarter results for the current financial year and reported a 17.4 per cent rise in profit to ₹352 crore, while revenue grew 11.5 per cent to ₹2,940 crore. In constant currency terms, however, growth was subdued at just 1.9 per cent, which excludes the impact of currency fluctuations over which companies have no control. It had grown 12.8 per cent in the same period last year.