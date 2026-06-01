L&T to assess coal gasification opportunities amid energy transition push

Infrastructure major L&T is gearing up for new business opportunities in the coal gasification segment, a key part of the company's focus areas within the emerging energy landscape, according to Deputy Managing Director and President Subramanian Sarma.

"Coal gasification fits into the broader theme of energy security and industrial development, so we will definitely evaluate these opportunities. But like in any new area, we will be selective and disciplined in how we participate," Sarma told Business Standard.

He added that the company's overall strategy is to remain focused both on core businesses and new energy opportunities such as hydrogen and green fuels, and coal gasification sits within that evolving energy landscape.

"We were already present in this space from a capabilities standpoint, and we see this as an emerging opportunity going forward. We offer capabilities across the entire value chain, from design and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) to supply. Having said that, our approach will be very measured," Sarma said. When scouting for opportunities in a specific area, L&T typically looks at whether it aligns with national priorities and whether clear visibility exists on execution and returns, apart from the company's ability to leverage its strengths in EPC and complex project delivery. Asked how companies should approach syngas production given the cost and viability challenges, Sarma said the real challenge is economics and scale, as these are capital-intensive projects, and it is very difficult to make them viable at a smaller scale.

"So, I think the approach has to be to go for scale, not small projects, integrate with downstream value-added products such as chemicals, fertilisers or fuels, and focus on speed, efficiency and execution, because that will make a big difference in project cost," Sarma said. He also said that in the initial phase, some level of support and ecosystem development will be required for projects to take off, but over time, as more projects come up and the ecosystem matures, costs will stabilise. "Also, coal pricing needs to be more reasonable and supported by policy. Ultimately, like any business, competitiveness will decide adoption. If syngas can be produced at a competitive cost, it will scale up," he said.

The government is driving a ₹37,500-crore National Coal Gasification Scheme to convert India's high-ash coal into cleaner syngas. This strategic push seeks to achieve 100 million tonnes of gasification by 2030, substituting imports of key chemical feedstocks such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), urea and methanol. "I think the government has taken a positive step by pushing this agenda and providing incentives. This was required because, without that, it is difficult to get these projects off the ground. But given the nature of these projects, you need policy continuity, long-term visibility and some level of risk-sharing in the initial phase," Sarma said.