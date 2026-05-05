L&T wins ₹2,500-5,000 cr coal-to-ammonium nitrate project in Odisha

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said it has bagged an order valued between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore from the joint venture of state-owned Coal India Limited and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited for the development of a coal-to-ammonium nitrate project in Odisha.

The project is likely to produce 2,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate per day, reducing import dependence, conserving foreign exchange and strengthening domestic industrial capabilities in the energy and chemicals sectors.

"L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore has won a large order from Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Ltd (BCGCL), a joint venture of Coal India Ltd (CIL) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL)," the infrastructure firm said in a statement.

The order encompasses the development of the nitric acid and ammonium nitrate plant, to be executed on a lump-sum turnkey basis. "Once operational, the facility will enable the conversion of coal into ammonium nitrate with a planned production capacity of 2,000 tonnes per day, supporting the growing requirements of India's mining, infrastructure and industrial sectors," the filing said. The scope of work includes basic design, detailed engineering, procurement and construction, overall project management and final handover of the plant and its facilities. “This large order strengthens L&T’s presence in the gasification and downstream chemicals EPC space. Indigenous gasification infrastructure will play a pivotal role in India’s energy transition, and this order reinforces our ability to deliver complex, technology-intensive projects at scale,” said Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director & President - L&T.