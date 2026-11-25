L&T's renewables business and L&T Electronic Products & Systems (LTEPS) have jointly won a significant order worth up to ₹2,500 crore to develop a 300 megawatt (MW)/900 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS) at Khavda in Gujarat, the company said on Wednesday.

The project will feature a three-hour BESS, with a power capacity of 300 MW and an energy storage capacity of 900 MWh.

By storing surplus renewable energy during periods of high generation and releasing it during peak demand, it will help maximise clean energy utilisation, strengthen grid stability and enhance the flexibility and reliability of power supply, it said.

The project will incorporate liquid-cooling technology to deliver higher power density, enhanced safety and a longer operating life, the company added. Larsen & Toubro is a $32 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, high-tech manufacturing, products and services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies. It has been expanding its presence in BESS, securing several big projects. Earlier this year, it secured an order worth ₹5,000-10,000 crore to develop three BESS projects, contributing collectively to 6 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of storage capacity, for a client in West Asia. In August last year, its renewables business secured a significant order to develop a grid-connected 116 MWac solar photovoltaic (PV) plant integrated with a 241 MWh BESS at Kajra in Lakhisarai district in Bihar.