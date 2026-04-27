Lack of growth visibility at Organon could cap Sun Pharma's gains

While Sun Pharma does have a good record of integrating large acquisitions and turning them value-accretive, there will be growth challenges in integrating another company of the same revenue size but in different therapy areas. Further, while Sun Pharma is sitting on $3.2 billion of free cash, Organon has a debt of $8.5 billion, which could weigh on earnings, especially if growth dries up.

For the last couple of quarters, Organon has been saying that CY26 will be a flat year. While women’s health and biosimilars are its growth drivers, the laggard in its three-segment business is the Established Brands, which alone accounts for 55 per cent of revenues. The Established Brands business has been on a declining trend and its contribution has come down from 65 per cent earlier. Whether the two smaller divisions and its growth brands can offset the slowdown in Established Brands will decide Organon’s overall growth rates. Given the scale and challenges in integrating Organon into Sun Pharma, brokerages believe it will be FY29 before the consolidated entity can meaningfully register gains on the synergy front.