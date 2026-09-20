Lam Research aims to source locally for new silicon ingot: Executive

Lam Research India will endeavour to source as many components as possible locally for its high-precision manufacturing tools that will be used to make silicon ingots and other silicon parts, including the walls and rings that surround the wafer inside the chip-making chamber at the newly announced Bengaluru unit, said the company’s Corporate Vice-President (V-P) and India Managing Director (MD), Rangesh Raghavan.

The company, which is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and service, is likely to tap Indian component suppliers in the aerospace, automotive and medical equipment industries and work with them to customise high-precision tool manufacturing machines, tools, and the supply chain to meet its own needs, Raghavan said.

This, he said, should cover nearly 70-80 per cent of what Lam Research India needs, in terms of capacity. The other 20 per cent will likely come from other local suppliers, he said.

“We do not make all our parts. We buy them from different suppliers. But then these parts are not bought off the shelves. Instead, we design them and create blueprints. These drawings and plans are then given to our suppliers who manufacture products according to our needs,” Raghavan said.