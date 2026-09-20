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Lam Research aims to source locally for new silicon ingot: Executive

Last week, Lam Research India announced its plan to invest ₹10,000 crore in India

Rangesh Raghavan Lam Research
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Rangesh Raghavan, vice-president and India managing director, Lam Research
Aashish Aryan
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2026 | 8:27 PM IST
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Lam Research India will endeavour to source as many components as possible locally for its high-precision manufacturing tools that will be used to make silicon ingots and other silicon parts, including the walls and rings that surround the wafer inside the chip-making chamber at the newly announced Bengaluru unit, said the company’s Corporate Vice-President (V-P) and India Managing Director (MD), Rangesh Raghavan. 
The company, which is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and service, is likely to tap Indian component suppliers in the aerospace, automotive and medical equipment industries and work with them to customise high-precision tool manufacturing machines, tools, and the supply chain to meet its own needs, Raghavan said. 
This, he said, should cover nearly 70-80 per cent of what Lam Research India needs, in terms of capacity. The other 20 per cent will likely come from other local suppliers, he said. 
“We do not make all our parts. We buy them from different suppliers. But then these parts are not bought off the shelves. Instead, we design them and create blueprints. These drawings and plans are then given to our suppliers who manufacture products according to our needs,” Raghavan said. 
The newly announced factory, where Lam Research India plans to start silicon ingot production and processing for advanced semiconductor technologies and leading-edge nodes, will then assemble all these components, he said. 
Last week, Lam Research India announced its plan to invest ₹10,000 crore in India. Of the ₹10,000 crore, while some funds will go to the new silicon ingot and component manufacturing unit, a substantial chunk will also be used to expand the capacity of the India Centre for Engineering, located in Bengaluru, Raghavan said. 
“Lam’s expansion plans are expected to bring specialised manufacturing expertise and capabilities to India, helping build skills that are critical to the future of the semiconductor industry. In addition to creating advanced engineering and high-technology manufacturing jobs, the investment aims to strengthen the country’s talent base and contribute to developing a globally competitive semiconductor workforce,” the company had said in a press release while announcing the ₹10,000 crore investment.
 
   

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Topics :manufacturing Supply chainsemiconductor industry

First Published: Sep 20 2026 | 8:27 PM IST

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