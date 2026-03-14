Lanka IOC assures Sri Lanka fuel supply security amid West Asia crisis

A top official of the Lanka Indian Oil Corporation, the company's Sri Lanka operation, on Saturday assured continued fuel supplies amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The statement from Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) comes after Sri Lanka's foreign minister, Vijitha Herath, expressed confidence that the request to his Indian counterpart, Dr S. Jaishankar, would help sustain island nations' energy supply chain.

Herath discussed the matter with Jaishankar during his official visit to India on March 6.

Addressing a gathering of management students here on Saturday, K Raghu, the managing director of LIOC, said,"As the Managing Director of Lanka IOC, I only want to tell the people that you are all in safe hands." "We will maintain the fuel line and provide energy security to the country, which is very important," Raghu added.