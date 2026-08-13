Larsen and Toubro secures AI data centre order worth up to $1.57 billion

India's Larsen and Toubro on Thursday said it had ​secured an order worth up to ​₹15,000 crore ($1.57 billion) from ‌U.S.-based cloud platform Together AI to host an AI data centre using Nvidia's high-performance chips.

L&T's shares rose as much as 1.2% in midday trade. The order secured by L&T's AI infrastructure subsidiary, LTN Compute is in the range of ₹10,000 crore to ‌₹15,000 crore ($1.05 billion to $1.57 billion), and marks L&T's foray into the AI factory business, the company said.

The centre, hosted at the firm's Vyoma.AI unit in its campus in the southern ​Indian city of Chennai, will have a capacity of 10,000 ‌NVIDIA B300 chips. This is the largest such deployment in ​India, ‌L&T said, and added it will support ‌Together AI's cloud platform for AI inference, fine-tuning and training. Nvidia's B300 ‌ranks among ​the most ​powerful chips available for AI inference tasks.