L&T wins power transmission orders worth up to ₹15k cr in India, West Asia

Construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business has secured multiple engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) orders in India and overseas to strengthen power transmission infrastructure and facilitate renewable energy evacuation.

The company said the new orders fall under the “mega” category and are worth up to ₹15,000 crore.

The company, in a BSE filing, said it has secured orders in the 380 kV transmission and substation segments in Saudi Arabia. The projects will support transmission capacity augmentation and renewable energy evacuation, strengthening Saudi Arabia’s power transmission network and facilitating the integration of renewable energy into the grid.

In the United Arab Emirates, the company has won an order to construct 132/11 kV substations and associated cabling works. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off 500 points from day's high In India, L&T said it has secured an order from a leading private sector developer to set up a transmission system in Visakhapatnam, comprising transmission lines and substations. L&T’s PT&D business provides EPC and end-to-end services across transmission lines, substations, underground cable networks, distribution networks, power quality improvement and infrastructure electrification projects. Joji Sebastian, executive vice-president and head of PT&D at L&T, said, “These order wins demonstrate the breadth of PT&D’s engineering and execution capabilities and the ability to deliver complex power infrastructure solutions across geographies.”