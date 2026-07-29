L&T secures major EPC order for crude export infra from Kuwait Oil Company

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has secured a major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) to build key crude oil export infrastructure as the Gulf nation looks to expand its hydrocarbon production capacity.

The project, awarded to L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore, involves the EPC of six new crude oil storage tanks, each with an operating capacity of 618,000 barrels, along with associated facilities on a lump-sum turnkey basis, the company said in an exchange filing.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore is the EPC arm of the company that executes upstream, midstream and downstream hydrocarbon projects globally.