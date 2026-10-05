L&T wins ₹10K-cr orders for power transmission & distribution business

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business had secured multiple engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) orders in India and abroad for strengthening transmission infrastructure and enabling renewable energy evacuation.

In Saudi Arabia, the company has won orders in the 380 kilovolt transmission and substation segments. The projects will support transmission capacity augmentation and renewable energy evacuation, helping strengthen the country’s transmission network.

In the United Arab Emirates, the business has won an order for constructing 132/11 kV substations and associated cabling works.

In the domestic market, L&T has secured an order from a private sector developer for setting up a transmission system comprising transmission lines and substations in Visakhapatnam.