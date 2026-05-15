Latest capital infusion would suffice Axis Finance's 3-3.5 year growth

“The bank received approval from the RBI to infuse ₹1,500 crore into Axis Finance, which would have taken care of its capital requirements for at least two to two and a half years, depending on growth. However, given the current external environment, the broader idea was that, since partners had already been lined up earlier for a larger amount, the board asked the team to check whether they would be comfortable coming in for a smaller amount instead. That gave them the opportunity to participate with a smaller investment,” said one of the sources.