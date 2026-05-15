Latest capital infusion would suffice Axis Finance's 3-3.5 year growth

As of March 2026, Axis Finance reported a loan book of ₹47,692 crore, up 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹39,079 crore a year earlier. The company was expected to move into RBI’s upper-layer NBFC category once its asset size crossed ₹50,000 crore. However, the RBI proposed an overhaul of the existing framework for classifying upper-layer NBFCs, including a shift towards a size-based criterion. Under the proposal, NBFCs with an asset size of ₹1 trillion and above, based on their latest audited balance sheet, will be categorised as “upper layer” entities. Till the time the revised framework is implemented, Axis Finance may avoid classification as an upper-layer NBFC, potentially delaying mandatory listing requirements.