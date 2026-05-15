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Latest capital infusion would suffice Axis Finance's 3-3.5 year growth

Axis Finance's Rs 2,250-crore capital infusion from Axis Bank and Kedaara Capital is expected to support the NBFC's growth and delay upper-layer classification

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As of March 2026, Axis Finance reported a loan book of ₹47,692 crore, up 22 per cent year-on-year from ₹39,079 crore a year earlier | Image: Company Website
Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 7:24 PM IST
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The ₹2,250 crore capital infusion into Axis Finance by its promoter Axis Bank and strategic investor Kedaara Capital will be sufficient to fund the growth needs of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) for three to three and a half years, sources aware of the development said.
 
Around the same time, Axis Finance expects to double its asset base and cross ₹1 trillion mark, placing it in the “upper layer” category once the proposed revision in the cutoff of asset size is implemented. According to the revision mooted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), upper-layer NBFCs are required to list on exchanges within three years of reaching ₹1 trillion asset size.
 
“The bank received approval from the RBI to infuse ₹1,500 crore into Axis Finance, which would have taken care of its capital requirements for at least two to two and a half years, depending on growth. However, given the current external environment, the broader idea was that, since partners had already been lined up earlier for a larger amount, the board asked the team to check whether they would be comfortable coming in for a smaller amount instead. That gave them the opportunity to participate with a smaller investment,” said one of the sources.
 
“As a result, the company’s capital requirements should now be fully taken care of for the next three and a half years or so,” he said.
 
In March, Axis Bank, the country’s third-largest private sector lender, said the RBI has given it the go-ahead to infuse capital into its wholly owned subsidiary Axis Finance. Consequently, the bank’s board approved a ₹1,500 crore capital infusion into the NBFC in one or more tranches by March 31, 2027 by subscribing to its rights issue. Additionally, last month, Axis Bank said Kedaara Capital will infuse ₹750 crore via preferential issuance of shares, marking the first capital raise by Axis Finance from an external investor.
 
Axis Bank did not reply to an email seeking its comment on the matter.
 
As of March 2026, Axis Finance reported a loan book of ₹47,692 crore, up 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹39,079 crore a year earlier. The company was expected to move into RBI’s upper-layer NBFC category once its asset size crossed ₹50,000 crore. However, the RBI proposed an overhaul of the existing framework for classifying upper-layer NBFCs, including a shift towards a size-based criterion. Under the proposal, NBFCs with an asset size of ₹1 trillion and above, based on their latest audited balance sheet, will be categorised as “upper layer” entities. Till the time the revised framework is implemented, Axis Finance may avoid classification as an upper-layer NBFC, potentially delaying mandatory listing requirements.
 
“There is currently no listing requirement, as the rules have changed and the threshold has been raised to ₹1 trillion. At the current growth trajectory, Axis Finance could approach that level over the next four years. If they are able to double their loan book over that period — something they have achieved in the past — an IPO could potentially become a route to meet future capital requirements. However, that remains some distance away,” said the source.
 
 

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Topics :Axis BankNBFCIPOs

First Published: May 15 2026 | 5:40 PM IST

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