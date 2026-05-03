Latest RBI rules for shadow lenders may put Tata Sons IPO on radar

By Siddhi Nayak and Saikat Das

A tweak by India’s central bank to the definition of shadow lenders has potentially revived the debate about whether Tata Sons Pvt. — the controller of one of the country’s largest conglomerates — could be forced to list in the near future.

The Reserve Bank of India this week said shadow lenders that are accepting money from associates and group entities will be counted as having indirect access to public funds. The acceptance of such funds means that Tata Sons, which overlooks the steel-to-semiconductor empire, might have to go for an initial public offering to adhere to the regulator’s new rules that take effect from July 1.

Tata Sons, one of Asia’s oldest business groups, has long sought to avoid being classified in a way that would invite tighter oversight typically associated with top-tier or large shadow lenders, including a mandatory public listing. But the RBI’s latest clarification tightens the framework governing non-bank lenders, where classification hinges on whether an entity avails public funds and has customer interface — two key determinants of regulatory intensity and eligibility for exemptions. Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director at InGovern Research Services Pvt., said there are seven Tata Group companies that together hold nearly a 12% stake in Tata Sons, adding that the debt raised by these companies constitutes indirect access to public funds for Tata Sons.

According to Subramanian, the RBI’s latest tweaks clearly state that a shadow lender with both direct and indirect access to public funds must be listed. That will pose a challenge to Tata Sons which missed its September 2025 deadline to go for a public offering, despite being classified as “upper layer.” Firms under this section have to be listed on exchanges. An email to Tata Sons outside of regular business hours remained unanswered. In 2024, Tata Sons had put an application with RBI for voluntary surrender of its certificate of registration as a “core investment company.” Remaining a privately-held entity allows tighter control for Tata Trusts, avoids market disclosure and governance requirements tied to publicly traded firms, and greater flexibility in long-term capital allocation across the group.