Leela Palaces bets on firm domestic demand; staycations rise: CEO

Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is betting on India’s luxury hospitality growth despite global uncertainty stemming from the West Asia conflict, as strong domestic travel demand continues to support occupancy and revenue growth.

Anuraag Bhatnagar, whole-time director and CEO at the homegrown luxury-only hotel chain, said India’s domestic story was going strong and making up for the drop in inbound travel, reinforcing confidence in the country’s premium hospitality market.

“Almost 15 to 17 per cent people are getting added to the luxury consumption bandwagon but supply is growing in single digits. So, at a fundamental structural level, we see new consumers getting added every year,” Bhatnagar said, noting that travellers who deferred overseas holidays shifted to premium Indian destinations in the wake of the West Asia conflict.

Domestic travellers now account for a larger share of business, Bhatnagar said, adding that portfolio occupancy levels were around 70 per cent, up from nearly 60 per cent earlier, aided largely by domestic travellers. The company’s usual 50-50 mix between international and domestic guests has seen a shift, with domestic occupancy rising to the 60-65 per cent range in recent months. The top executive at the Rs 13,700-crore market capitalisation company highlighted that its portfolio occupancy had also surged, pointing towards sustained demand across both resorts and city hotels. Frequent holidays, often coupled with weekends and same-city staycations emerging as travel patterns, have given positive momentum to the luxury hotel segment, backed by improved infrastructure. Even business-focused city properties were witnessing strong weekend demand, he added.

Food and beverage (F&B) has emerged as a critical growth engine. F&B contributes about 35 to 40 per cent of total revenues across Leela hotels and resorts, and also acts as an entry point for younger consumers into luxury hospitality. The company’s 2030 strategy includes an international presence in its portfolio, starting with managing a luxury property on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai by the end of 2027 or early 2028, marking its global debut. “We will continue to explore any opportunity that comes in, but very mindfully because in the case of Leela, it’s not just about having a flag everywhere, it is important for us to be the best in that system in that city,” he added.