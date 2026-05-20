Legal battle over Yes Bank AT1 bond write-off reaches Supreme Court

The dispute traces back to March 2020, when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed Yes Bank under a moratorium amid mounting bad loans and governance concerns linked to its founders. The lender was subsequently rescued through an RBI-led reconstruction scheme backed by State Bank of India and other banks. As part of the restructuring, Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds worth about ₹8,400 crore were written down to zero, wiping out investor holdings, while equity shareholders avoided a similar write-off, though 75 per cent of their shares were locked in for three years. AT1 bonds are perpetual debt instruments banks use to strengthen their core capital under Basel III norms.

Designed as loss-absorbing instruments during periods of financial stress, they rank above equity but below other debt in the capital structure. The write-down triggered multiple legal challenges from bondholders.

In 2023, Yes Bank approached the Supreme Court against a Bombay High Court order that had set aside the write-off, ruling that the RBI-appointed administrator exceeded his powers by extinguishing the bonds after the bank’s reconstruction. Yes Bank, the RBI, and the government have challenged the High Court ruling before the apex court.

In its Q4FY26 earnings disclosures, Yes Bank said any financial impact arising from the verdict would be recognised in future reporting periods, though it does not expect any material liability as the write-down was carried out in accordance with contractual terms and regulatory provisions.