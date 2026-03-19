Eli Lilly banks on tirzepatide's clinical edge as GLP-1 generics loom

Eli Lilly and Company is signalling a divergence from a price-led playbook, positioning its therapy Tirzepatide as a clinically superior alternative ahead of the patent expiry of semaglutide in India on Friday. The expiry is expected to trigger a wave of low-cost generics to trickle into the market, expanding access to GLP-1 therapies and sharply intensifying competition in the country’s growing diabetes and obesity market.

“Tirzepatide’s differentiation lies in its dual mechanism targeting both GIP and GLP-1 receptors compared to semaglutide’s single-pathway GLP-1 action,” said Winselow Tucker, president and general manager, Lilly India. This has translated into stronger clinical outcomes, particularly in weight reduction, which the company is leveraging as a key competitive advantage, he added.

Lilly is advancing this playbook with a growing pipeline. Its late-stage portfolio includes oral GLP-1 candidate orforglipron and experimental tri-agonist retatrutide, both aimed at improving efficacy and convenience in long-term weight management.

The strategy reflects a broader shift underway across the GLP-1 landscape. As first-generation therapies lose exclusivity, innovation cycles are accelerating toward multi-target drugs and more potent incretin-based treatments rather than price competition alone.

Clinical data cited by the company showed that patients on Tirzepatide achieved average weight loss of over 20.2 per cent, compared with around 13-14 per cent for semaglutide, reinforcing Lilly’s outcomes-driven positioning in an increasingly crowded market.

India is also increasingly being leveraged for late-stage clinical studies, supported by its diverse patient pool. The company has committed over $1 billion to expand its global contract manufacturing network in the country over the coming years.

Beyond commercial strategy, Lilly is also strengthening India’s role in its global innovation ecosystem. Its Hyderabad technology and innovation centre is focused on AI, automation and data science, while its Bengaluru site supports clinical trials, drug development and digital transformation.

Orforglipron, a non-peptide oral therapy, has been submitted to regulators in more than 40 countries, with a US decision expected in 2026. The company said it plans to bring such innovations to India, subject to regulatory approvals.

While cardiometabolic therapies remain central, Lilly is preparing to expand into other high-burden areas. A key milestone is the potential launch of donanemab for early Alzheimer’s disease, subject to regulatory approvals.

With an estimated 8.8 million people living with dementia in India and numbers expected to double by 2036, the company said it is working to support early diagnosis and ecosystem readiness.

The rollout of semaglutide generics is set to broaden the market significantly, with more than a dozen drugmakers including Sun Pharmaceutical, Zydus Lifesciences, Alkem Laboratories and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories preparing to launch competing versions.