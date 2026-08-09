Loan book to cross ₹2 trn milestone in FY27 on firm demand: Hudco CMD

State-owned infrastructure financing institution Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (Hudco) expects its loan book to cross the Rs 2 trillion mark during the ongoing financial year on firm demand.

To fund asset expansion, the company plans to borrow Rs 75,000 crore from both domestic and overseas markets during the current fiscal.

Of this, the company has already raised Rs 20,000 crore in the first quarter and the remaining Rs 55,000 crore would be mobilised in the three quarters of FY27, Hudco Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Sanjay Kulshrestha told PTI.

As far as domestic market fund raising is concerned, the company plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through Capital Gain Bonds in addition to non-convertible debentures and other means.

The government authorised the company to issue 54 EC Capital Gain Bonds last year and it mobilised about Rs 120 crore during FY26. Capital Gains Bonds are a type of investment instrument, authorised by the Income Tax Act, 1961. These bonds provide an opportunity for individuals to save on long-term capital gains taxes incurred from the sale of property or assets. By investing in these bonds, an investor can defer the payment of capital gains tax and enjoy the potential benefits of a reliable investment option. Talking about disbursement, Kulshreshtha said the company intends to disburse Rs 65,000 crore during the entire financial year.

During the April-June period, the company reported its highest-ever quarterly loan disbursements of Rs 16,377 crore, registering a growth of 28 per cent over Rs 12,812 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Asked about the loan book target, he said it should exceed Rs 2 trillion during the fiscal as against Rs 1.62 trillion recorded in FY26. On External Commercial Borrowings (ECB), Kulshreshtha said the company plans to raise further USD 1.3 billion under the RBI concessional swap window available up to December 31, 2026. "So far, we have raised USD 700 million through External Commercial Borrowings this financial year. Remaining USD 1.3 billion would be raised in the next five months depending on funding requirement," he said.