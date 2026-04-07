Iran war-led deferments drag Lodha Developers' FY26 pre-sales below target

Real estate firm Lodha Developers has missed its pre-sales guidance for the fiscal year 2026 (FY26), as March saw select deferral of sales due to the Iran war, leading to pre-sales being ₹470 crore below the FY26 guidance, the company stated.

The company’s pre-sales for FY26 stood at ₹20,530 crore, growing at 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), but missing out on its guidance of ₹21,000 crore. However, the company reported its highest-ever quarterly pre-sales at ₹5,890 crore, up 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) for the fourth quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26).

How did Lodha perform on collections and cash flows?

The company’s collections for the quarter under review were ₹5,230 crore, up 18 per cent Y-o-Y, significantly picking up from the previous quarter as construction activity ramped up. Lodha’s collections for Q3 FY26 were ₹3,560 crore. Meanwhile, its FY26 collections stood at ₹ 15,160 crore, up 5 per cent Y-o-Y. In Q4 FY26, Lodha added one project to its portfolio in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,300 crore. During FY26, it added 12 projects across MMR, Pune, Bengaluru, and the national capital region (NCR) with a GDV of ₹60,000 crore, 2.4 times of its annual guidance for business development.