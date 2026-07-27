Lodha Developers to generate land sales of ₹10,000 cr via data centre park

He said, through the company’s land company (LandCo), a strategic operational arm dedicated to managing and maximising value from its vast land reserves, the company intends to monetise land for non-competing users.
Overall, Lodha expects land to be between ₹2,000 and ₹3,000 crore of sales every year for the next several years.
Meanwhile, it will incur a capital expenditure of ₹500-700 crore over the period of land monetisation via data centres.
Previously, in his firm’s Q4 FY26 earnings call, Lodha had informed that the company plans to develop around 1 Gw of build-to-suit data centre-powered shell capacity (custom-built buildings with power and core infrastructure, ready for data centre operators to install servers and equipment) across nearly 100 acres in Palava near Mumbai, entailing an incremental cost of ₹10,000–11,000 crore.