Lodha Developers to generate land sales of ₹10,000 cr via data centre park

Mumbai-based real estate developer Lodha Developers intends to generate ₹10,000 crore in sales over the next three-four years by monetising about 150 acres of land at its data centre park in Palava, part of the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).

“I would like to highlight that land monetisation is not an exceptional item for this company. It is a planned recurring pillar of our business,” said Abhishek Lodha, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Lodha Developers, during the company’s investor call on its earnings for the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1 of FY27) on Monday.

The company expects to monetise the 150-acre land at an average price of about ₹60 crore per acre.

Earlier, the company’s annuity business reported an income of ₹300 crore on an annualised basis, based on exit rental as of June 2026 and without any contribution from data centres.

It does not add to group leverage and does not compete with its development company (DevCo) for capital in any significant manner.

Lodha stated the company’s data centre build is largely self-funded from land sales inside the same park.

The developer said the land monetisation will fund the build-out of about 1 gigawatt (Gw) of powered shell capacity on around 90 acres. This would generate over ₹2,000 crore of annual rental income by FY32.

“That target (of this segment) is over ₹3,000 crore — 10 times by FY32, of which over ₹2,000 crore will come from data centres, ₹600 crore from retail and offices, and about ₹400 crore from warehousing and industrial,” Lodha said.

The country's second-largest listed developer holds about 660 acres in the data centre park, of which around 370 acres were earmarked for monetisation in the first phase. It has already monetised about 130 acres under this phase.

Beyond this, Lodha nearly has an additional 300 acres of land monetisation optionality at its data centre park.