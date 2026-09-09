LOHUM targets 30,000 tonnes lithium carbonate output from Zimbabwe assets

Critical minerals company LOHUM is targeting annual production of around 30,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate from its newly acquired Zimbabwe lithium assets within the next two to three years, as it seeks to build an integrated supply chain spanning mining, refining and advanced materials, founder and chief executive officer Rajat Verma told Business Standard.

The company has already commenced mining operations in Zimbabwe. Verma said it has secured rights to 10 spodumene-bearing lithium mining blocks covering about 1,100 hectares.

“The operations have commenced. We expect the first batch of ores to start coming out in the next one week or so,” Verma told Business Standard in an exclusive interview.

He said drilling and blasting had already begun, with excavation of the first ore scheduled to start shortly. The company subsequently announced the first dispatch of ore from the Zimbabwe assets on Wednesday, marking the start of its lithium operations in the country. LOHUM said the move makes it the first Indian company to start lithium operations globally. LOHUM plans to mine and conduct initial processing of the material in Zimbabwe before refining it into lithium carbonate in India. Verma said the company is setting up a new lithium refinery in India for the Zimbabwe material, although the location of the facility has not yet been announced.

“The capacity that we are setting up everywhere as to how much are we mining, how much are we converting into crude lithium sulfate and how much are we ultimately converting into pure lithium carbonate is about 30,000 tons per year,” Verma said. The company’s plan is to establish a supply chain in which mining and initial processing take place in Zimbabwe, while conversion into lithium carbonate is undertaken in India. LOHUM also intends to extend the value chain further downstream. Verma said the company is setting up a cathode active material facility, which could make LOHUM its own customer for lithium carbonate before the material eventually reaches cell manufacturers.

LOHUM already has customers in India and overseas that buy its lithium carbonate, Verma said, while the company is also in discussions with domestic companies. He said growth in cathode active material manufacturing capacity would be important for creating additional domestic demand for lithium carbonate. The 10 blocks acquired by LOHUM could also be the beginning of a substantially larger resource position in Zimbabwe. Verma said the company had preferred rights over an additional 90 blocks, meaning it would have the right of first refusal before those blocks could be offered to other buyers. LOHUM said the initial 10 blocks are expected to support production of approximately 300,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent over the life of the assets.

At prevailing lithium carbonate prices, it estimated the deposits have an in-situ value of approximately $7 billion. The Zimbabwe investment reflects LOHUM’s broader approach to acquiring critical mineral assets overseas, according to Verma. He said companies looking to acquire assets abroad need to solve three problems simultaneously: acquiring the asset at the right price, bringing it into production quickly and creating value locally. “We are already 15 years behind. And so if you get an asset that needs another 15 years to develop, you will be 30 years behind,” Verma said. The presence of Chinese companies in many resource-rich countries adds another layer of competition, he said.

Chinese companies may already have operations in countries where Indian companies are looking to acquire assets, pushing up the price of available resources. “Cheap acquisition, quick production and a local value addition,” Verma said, describing the three parameters around which LOHUM evaluates overseas opportunities. The company is particularly focused on assets that can begin generating throughput within one to two years rather than projects requiring a decade or more to develop. “That is the time period with which we work because we are cognizant of the fact that if we don't start delivering in a short time frame, we keep going further behind in the race with China,” he said.