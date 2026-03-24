LPG crisis: HungerBox invests ₹3.5 crore in shift to electric cooking

Notably, HungerBox is a business-to-business platform that provides end-to-end cafeteria management and digitalisation solutions to corporate offices, tech parks, educational institutes and healthcare facilities. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm currently manages over 1,000 cafés across 45 cities. Some of its clients are information technology firms, including IBM, Accenture, Wipro and TCS.
Due to the shortage of cylinders, the company had limited menus at its clients’ offices. However, it expects that alternative solutions will soon be deployed to restore normalcy.
Mitra shared that while established food chains like Domino’s Pizza, La Pinoz Pizza, Burger Singh, Pizza Hut and others constitute nearly 20–25 per cent of its food partners, regional outlets constitute the remaining 70–75 per cent.