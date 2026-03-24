LPG crisis: HungerBox invests ₹3.5 crore in shift to electric cooking

“The nature of food in our country is quite localised and is region-specific. There are hardly a lot of national brands and chains. So, the players at the top of the pyramid can solve for themselves as they are well-funded and have good cash flows. But the remaining portion of the pyramid, which is 70–75 per cent of our food partners, requires support,” Mitra said, mentioning that it has disbursed the investment amount to local, regional food partners.