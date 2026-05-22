LTM has offered to buy employment agency Randstad’s technology and consulting services businesses in Europe and Australia for about €160 million in cash — a move that will help the mid-tier IT services company expand in aerospace, defence, automotive and financial services, the two sides said.

The deal will also help LTM expand its scale in Europe and Australia’s high-growth verticals. It will strengthen its capabilities in digital engineering, cybersecurity and the Internet of Things.

“The proposed agreement is aligned with our five-year strategy to build a more resilient, diversified, balanced portfolio. By combining our global AI-centric capabilities with local context and industry depth, this acquisition would strengthen our ability to deliver compliant, domain-driven AI services and sovereign solutions in markets that are strategically important to us,” said Venu Lambu, chief executive officer and managing director of LTM, in a statement.

The acquisition, expected to be completed by the third quarter of FY27, will augment LTM’s global AI capabilities with local domain and nearshore expertise crucial for delivering digital and AI transformation for customers in a sovereign, compliant and scalable model. It also includes a five-year IT services partnership to drive AI-enabled transformation for Randstad’s India global capability centre. The businesses being acquired had a combined revenue of €469 million (over $500 million) in 2025. They have about 2,900 billable employees. Sander van ‘t Noordende, chief executive officer of Randstad, said: “The proposed agreement marks a deliberate step in our Partner For Talent strategy. By partnering with LTM, we will ensure our clients continue to receive world-class services while we streamline our portfolio to invest in growth segments and digital marketplaces that offer the most scale and value.”

LTM will get access to premier European clients, which include a global aircraft original equipment manufacturer, a French defence technology company, and two of the top four Australian banks, according to an investor presentation. Europe contributed 15 per cent to the top line for LTM in FY26, with North America contributing 73 per cent and emerging markets the rest. The deal will also help LTM improve client mining abilities and cross-sell its capabilities in cloud, data, enterprise platforms, customer experience and AI. Lambu is banking on large deals to drive top line growth in an uncertain macroeconomic environment. These are primarily cost takeout and efficiency-improvement deals as customers tighten spending.