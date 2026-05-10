LTTS CEO Amit Chadha's FY26 remuneration drops 17.4% to ₹15 crore

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) CEO and MD Amit Chadha drew a total remuneration of Rs 14.96 crore for financial year 2025-26, a decline of 17.4 per cent from the previous year, according to the company's annual report.

Chadha's compensation package for the fiscal year included a base salary of Rs 5.77 crore, a commission of Rs 2.62 crore, and variable pay of Rs 1.68 crore. Additionally, he received Rs 4.88 crore as perquisites related to the exercise of

Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) granted over the past several years. The annual report noted that Chadha's remuneration was paid in US dollars, and the reported figure is the Indian rupee equivalent.

Despite the double-digit drop in his overall pay, the CEO's remuneration was 147.63 times the median remuneration of LTTS employees. The median salary of the company's employees stood at Rs 10.1 lakh as of March 31, 2026, registering an increase of 3.91 per cent during the financial year. Meanwhile, Chief Financial Officer Rajeev Gupta took home Rs 3.83 crore, registering a dip of 3.6 per cent compared to the previous fiscal year, the report showed. LTTS reported a 6.75 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 332 crore for January-March FY26. Revenue from operations rose 8.3 per cent to Rs 2,857.9 crore in Q4 FY26.