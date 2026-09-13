Luminous Power plans ₹2,000 crore investment in solar manufacturing

Highlighting the growing importance of lithium-ion batteries its solar product portfolio, Abrol said the company is investing in the segment as a as part of an important technology transition. Luminous assembles lithium-ion cells to make battery packs. It commissioned a 500 Megawatt Hour lithium-ion battery assembly line at Baddi in January. The facility supports standalone battery packs and modules for stationary BESS.

“It can produce individual packs from 1.2 kWh to 16 kWh, with system-level scalability up to 112 kWh. We would address applications inside homes and also some BESS solutions for small C&I applications, which could replace DG sets,” Abrol said. The company also manufactures lead-acid batteries and is exploring chemistries like sodium. “We look at different applications, the cost of ownership and the safety aspects, and then determine what the best chemistry is for that application,” he said, adding that lead-acid has been a large-scale and successful chemistry in the Indian power backup space.