Lupin arm settles US antitrust litigation with Humana for $30 million

Pharmaceutical major Lupin on Friday said its United States (US)-based subsidiary had entered into a settlement agreement with a plaintiff in an ongoing antitrust litigation in the US, agreeing to pay $30 million to resolve claims.

In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, the company said Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc (LPI) had been involved in multiple civil lawsuits alleging anti-competitive conduct and violations of federal and state antitrust laws concerning certain pharmaceutical products. These cases were consolidated under a broader proceeding titled In re Generic Pharmaceuticals Antitrust Litigation, being heard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

LPI has now reached a settlement with Humana Inc, one of the plaintiffs in the litigation. As part of the agreement, the subsidiary will pay $30 million in consideration for a full and final release of all claims made by Humana against LPI and its current and former affiliates, directors, officers, and employees.

The company emphasised that LPI denied all allegations made in the lawsuits. It added that the settlement did not constitute any admission of liability or unlawful conduct. The decision to settle, Lupin said, was influenced by similar actions taken by other defendants in the case, as well as the need to avoid prolonged litigation, associated costs, and uncertainties. Lupin also noted that the settlement amount had already been accounted for in its prior consolidated financial results, indicating no additional financial impact from the agreement. The company further stated that legal proceedings of this nature were part of the normal course of business in the pharmaceutical industry and were often resolved through negotiated settlements.