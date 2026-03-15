Lupin bets on complex generics, biosimilars to power next US growth phase

A chemistry professor and business are two elements that rarely react easily. Yet, nearly six decades ago, Desh Bandhu Gupta stepped into uncertain territory with his pharma company, Lupin: a name that was fashioned from the medicinal plant known for its environmental benefits.

Today, Lupin has grown into one of India’s largest pharmaceutical companies, with a significant global footprint spanning the US, Europe, Japan, and emerging markets. As the company reflects on the life of its founder, Desh Bandhu Gupta, popularly known as DBG, the next generation of leadership is preparing to guide Lupin into its next phase of global growth, focused on complex generics, biosimilars, and innovation in the US market, more than two decades after its entry into the US generics space.