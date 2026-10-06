Lupin launches fixed-dose triple-combination inhaler for COPD in India

Drug major Lupin has launched Formoflo-G MDI, which it describes as the world’s first fixed-dose triple-combination metered-dose inhaler (MDI) for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), in India following approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, the company said the inhaler combines glycopyrronium bromide, formoterol fumarate and fluticasone propionate in a single device for the long-term management and treatment of moderate to severe COPD. The product is available as a twice-daily, single-strength fixed dose.

The launch comes as Lupin seeks to strengthen its position in India’s respiratory medicines market. The company said it ranked second in the respiratory therapy segment in India, based on IQVIA MAT March 2026 data.

Lupin estimates that more than 55 million people in India live with COPD, a chronic respiratory disease that remains a major cause of death and disability. The company said the new formulation is aimed at expanding treatment options for these patients. ALSO READ: Glenmark launches new pump packs for OTC adapalene gel in US market “Formoflo-G MDI reflects our commitment to addressing unmet patient needs through differentiated, high-quality therapies. By combining innovation with accessibility, we aim to improve outcomes for patients living with respiratory diseases,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin, adding that the company aims to combine innovation with accessibility. Rajeev Sibal, president, India Region Formulations, Lupin, said the product brings three established therapies together in a single inhaler.